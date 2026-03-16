Short Interest in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Declines By 17.4%

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,560,718 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the February 12th total of 7,942,269 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,224,061 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,224,061 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNY has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Guggenheim cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SNY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanofi

Sanofi Stock Up 1.0%

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.03. 707,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,365,155. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.45. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

About Sanofi

(Get Free Report)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in France that researches, develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. The company operates across multiple therapeutic areas, including immunology, rare diseases, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and vaccines through its Sanofi Pasteur division. Sanofi sells products to hospitals, clinics, governments and retail pharmacies, with a broad global footprint and significant presence in Europe, North America and emerging markets.

Key commercial offerings include specialty biologics and established small-molecule medicines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.