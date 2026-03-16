Iron Triangle Partners LP Has $60.15 Million Position in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Iron Triangle Partners LP grew its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 8.6% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Iron Triangle Partners LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $60,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $1,651,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in CVS Health by 17.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 310,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $21,401,000 after buying an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus cut their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.05.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $76.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.83. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.35 and a 52 week high of $85.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $105.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 0.44%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.75%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over?the?counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in?store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk?in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

See Also

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