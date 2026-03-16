Lido Advisors LLC Has $57.86 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Lido Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 965,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,961 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $57,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 107,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 39,653 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 92.7% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 166,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 80,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of VEA opened at $63.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.89. The stock has a market cap of $197.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $70.55.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.