Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 48,467 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 661,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,467 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.22% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $194,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $291.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.02. The stock has a market cap of $91.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $307.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

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