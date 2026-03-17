Maxi Investments CY Ltd Acquires Shares of 87,000 DLocal Limited $DLO

Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of DLocal by 14.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,080,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,983,000 after purchasing an additional 396,066 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of DLocal by 131.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,732,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,735,000 after purchasing an additional 984,341 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 174.4% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,349,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 857,685 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 103.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,147,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,390,000 after purchasing an additional 583,786 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DLocal in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,343,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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DLocal Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of DLO stock opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. DLocal Limited has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $16.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial set a $17.00 price objective on shares of DLocal in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DLocal from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DLocal in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DLocal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.22.

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DLocal Company Profile

(Free Report)

dLocal is a fintech company specializing in cross-border payments and payouts for global merchants operating in emerging markets. Headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay, the company offers a technology platform that simplifies complex payment flows, enabling businesses to connect with local payment methods through a single integration.

The dLocal platform supports a wide range of local payment options, including credit and debit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets and cash-based methods. It incorporates risk-management tools, compliance services and anti-fraud solutions to help clients navigate regulatory requirements and minimize payment failures across diverse jurisdictions.

dLocal serves merchants in sectors such as e-commerce, online marketplaces, digital content and gig economy platforms.

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