Maxele Advisors LLC Takes $698,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF $FSTA

Maxele Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,929 shares during the period. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,433,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of FSTA opened at $53.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.26. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52 week low of $47.45 and a 52 week high of $56.93.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.