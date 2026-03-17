Maxele Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 97,987 Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF $FENY

Maxele Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 97,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,000. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF accounts for 2.1% of Maxele Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,862,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,713,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,363,000 after buying an additional 151,870 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 191.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 193,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 127,320 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 64.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 75,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 29,723 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA FENY opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.