Numerai GP LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Numerai GP LLC grew its stake in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,114 shares during the period. IDEX makes up approximately 1.4% of Numerai GP LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $10,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,477,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,054,348,000 after acquiring an additional 211,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in IDEX by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,913 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in IDEX by 193.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,364,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,124 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in IDEX by 8.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,913,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,385,000 after purchasing an additional 146,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in IDEX by 16.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,809,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,561,000 after purchasing an additional 250,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $202.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.22.

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE IEX opened at $189.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.05. IDEX Corporation has a 52-week low of $153.36 and a 52-week high of $217.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $899.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. IDEX has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.780 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company’s core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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