Numerai GP LLC Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Numerai GP LLC lowered its position in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,878 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Snap-On by 97.9% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-On by 1,880.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-On in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Snap-On during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-On during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.57, for a total value of $534,071.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,991.41. This trade represents a 32.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,043 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.05, for a total value of $2,690,778.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 117,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,769,765.15. This represents a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,650 shares of company stock worth $15,210,959. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Snap-On from $405.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Snap-On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $409.00 target price (up from $385.00) on shares of Snap-On in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $375.00 target price on Snap-On in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap-On has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Snap-On

Snap-On Price Performance

NYSE:SNA opened at $369.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78. Snap-On Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.81 and a 12 month high of $390.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $373.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.76.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Snap-On had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-On Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $2.44 per share. This represents a $9.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.86%.

Snap-On Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap?On Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of tools, diagnostic equipment, repair information and shop equipment for professional users. The company’s product range includes hand and power tools, tool storage and cabinets, diagnostic scan tools and software, shop equipment such as lifts and tire changers, and specialized specialty tools for automotive, aviation, marine and industrial applications. Snap?On also offers information and workflow solutions that combine diagnostic data, repair procedures and parts information to support professional technicians.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Snap?On has established a long history in the professional tools market.

See Also

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