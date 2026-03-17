Numerai GP LLC Takes $5.71 Million Position in WSFS Financial Corporation $WSFS

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2026

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFSFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 105,941 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,713,000. WSFS Financial comprises about 0.8% of Numerai GP LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Numerai GP LLC owned 0.19% of WSFS Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 14.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Shari Kruzinski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $70,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,274. This trade represents a 6.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James J. Wechsler sold 450 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total value of $31,450.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,754.53. The trade was a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,455 shares of company stock worth $242,923 over the last 90 days. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on WSFS Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on WSFS Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.58.

Get Our Latest Report on WSFS

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

WSFS Financial stock opened at $62.72 on Tuesday. WSFS Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.93.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFSGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $90.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.36 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 21.14%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Corporation will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for WSFS Bank, a regional financial institution headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. The company traces its roots to the Safe Deposit & Trust Company, founded in 1832, and formally organized as WSFS Financial in the mid-1980s. Over its long history, WSFS has grown through a combination of organic expansion and selective acquisitions to serve a broad base of individual, commercial and institutional clients.

WSFS Bank offers a full suite of banking and financial services, including retail and commercial deposit accounts, commercial and industrial lending, real estate financing, and treasury management solutions.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)

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