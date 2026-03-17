Numerai GP LLC Purchases New Position in Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 120,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,462,000. Viking makes up about 1.1% of Numerai GP LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Viking by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,048,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471,244 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Viking by 381.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,474,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,792,000 after buying an additional 6,715,666 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Viking by 80.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,117,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,601,000 after buying an additional 3,615,969 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Viking by 57.9% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,706,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,095,000 after buying an additional 2,092,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Viking in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

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Viking Price Performance

Viking stock opened at $71.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.23. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $81.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Viking ( NYSE:VIK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Viking had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 240.75%. Viking’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Viking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Viking from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Viking from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Viking from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Viking from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on VIK

Viking Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Further Reading

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