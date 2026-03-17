Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,544,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,454 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $128,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,081.2% in the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

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Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.6%

DFAI stock opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $42.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average is $38.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

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