Numerai GP LLC Invests $5.13 Million in Woodward, Inc. $WWD

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,000. Woodward accounts for approximately 0.7% of Numerai GP LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Woodward in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 1,766.7% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Stock Performance

WWD opened at $367.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.82 and a 1-year high of $403.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.52. Woodward had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $996.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.200-8.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Shawn M. Mclevige sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.37, for a total value of $711,084.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,625.15. This represents a 37.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.62, for a total value of $831,645.00. Following the sale, the director owned 21,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,974,551.50. This represents a 9.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 26,925 shares of company stock valued at $10,203,160 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Woodward from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Melius Research raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WWD

Woodward Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc (NASDAQ: WWD) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and service of control systems and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company specializes in motion control, fuel systems, actuation, and digital control solutions. Its offerings enable precision management of flow, pressure and motion in critical applications ranging from aircraft engines and power turbines to hydraulic systems.

Woodward’s product portfolio is organized into two primary segments: Aerospace and Industrial.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.