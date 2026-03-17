Hf Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Hf Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05), FiscalAI reports. Hf Foods Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 3.71%.The firm had revenue of $308.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.37 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Hf Foods Group’s conference call:

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Financials — Net revenue rose 2.2% to $1.23B , adjusted EBITDA increased 6.9% to $45M , adjusted EPS rose to $0.32 , and net loss narrowed year-over-year.

— Net revenue rose 2.2% to , adjusted EBITDA increased 6.9% to , adjusted EPS rose to , and net loss narrowed year-over-year. Operations & systems — Full ERP rollout across distribution centers and remediation of IT general controls were completed, sales call centers were consolidated, Atlanta phase one is live and Charlotte renovations and the Chicago warehouse acquisition increase capacity and distribution efficiency.

— Full ERP rollout across distribution centers and remediation of IT general controls were completed, sales call centers were consolidated, Atlanta phase one is live and Charlotte renovations and the Chicago warehouse acquisition increase capacity and distribution efficiency. 2026 outlook — Management expects low single-digit top-line and bottom-line growth in 2026, driven by ramping cross-selling and continued capital investments, with benefits expected to materialize over time.

— Management expects low single-digit top-line and bottom-line growth in 2026, driven by ramping cross-selling and continued capital investments, with benefits expected to materialize over time. Margin and cost pressures — Gross margin slipped to 16.9% (from 17.1%), DS&A expenses rose due to depreciation, occupancy and transformation costs, and the business still faces tariff and lower foot-traffic headwinds.

— Gross margin slipped to 16.9% (from 17.1%), DS&A expenses rose due to depreciation, occupancy and transformation costs, and the business still faces tariff and lower foot-traffic headwinds. M&A and market opportunity — HF Foods positions itself as the largest U.S. Asian specialty distributor in a roughly $50 billion addressable market and is pursuing disciplined tuck-in acquisitions to expand footprint and capture sizable organic growth opportunities.

Hf Foods Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HFFG opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. Hf Foods Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $108.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hf Foods Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hf Foods Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hf Foods Group

Institutional Trading of Hf Foods Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Hf Foods Group by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hf Foods Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hf Foods Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hf Foods Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 112,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hf Foods Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 80,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hf Foods Group

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HF Foods Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports and distributes a variety of ethnic and specialty food products primarily for retail and foodservice customers in the United States. The company focuses on value?added fresh and frozen offerings that cater to growing consumer interest in Hispanic and other global cuisines. Its vertically integrated operations include in?house manufacturing, procurement of specialty ingredients, and third?party distribution partnerships.

The company’s product portfolio spans a broad range of categories, including fresh and frozen tamales, enchiladas, empanadas, tortillas and quesadillas, as well as shelf?stable salsas, sauces, dips, spreads and snack items.

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