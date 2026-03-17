Mariner LLC Sells 173,242 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Mariner LLC lessened its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,643,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,242 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.52% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $179,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 402,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,749,000 after acquiring an additional 29,227 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 221,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period.

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iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $71.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.09 and a one year high of $74.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.80.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

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