Numerai GP LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH

Numerai GP LLC reduced its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,326 shares during the quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts comprises about 0.9% of Numerai GP LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Numerai GP LLC owned 0.10% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,130,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,449,000 after purchasing an additional 261,530 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,465,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,261,000 after purchasing an additional 96,507 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 352.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,212,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,091 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 77.1% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,755,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,262,000 after purchasing an additional 764,312 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,657,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,427,000 after buying an additional 140,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $522,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 43,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,830.04. This represents a 12.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 19,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $1,506,582.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 27,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,824.08. This represents a 41.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,424 shares of company stock worth $6,398,601. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

WH opened at $75.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.90. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $69.21 and a 12-month high of $93.58.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 13.51%.Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.620-4.800 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on WH shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WH

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc (NYSE: WH) is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company’s centralized services and support.

The company’s brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

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