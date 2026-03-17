Tractor Supply Company $TSCO Shares Acquired by Maxi Investments CY Ltd

Maxi Investments CY Ltd increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Maxi Investments CY Ltd’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,079,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $795,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329,462 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $274,959,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 719.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,508,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,408,000 after buying an additional 3,958,205 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,713,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $670,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 505.1% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,329,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

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Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72. Tractor Supply Company has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 44.36% and a net margin of 7.06%.The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.78.

View Our Latest Report on Tractor Supply

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 84,670 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $4,501,057.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 606,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,259,720.72. The trade was a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 11,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $618,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,255.25. The trade was a 19.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 222,348 shares of company stock worth $11,959,621 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

See Also

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