NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Bought by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,630 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.6% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Argus set a $92.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $87.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.16.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $90.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.13 and a 200-day moving average of $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $189.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.76.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,775,791.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,071.39. The trade was a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,073,290. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,816 shares of company stock valued at $17,075,619. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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