Erik Ragatz Buys 100,000 Shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) Director Erik Ragatz acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $609,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 426,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,385. This represents a 30.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Grocery Outlet Stock Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:GO opened at $5.94 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $19.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89. The stock has a market cap of $583.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

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Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Grocery Outlet had a positive return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 4.80%.Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GO has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $11.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Grocery Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grocery Outlet

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1,030.4% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 591.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 32.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

More Grocery Outlet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Grocery Outlet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Erik D. Ragatz completed sizable open?market purchases (100,000 shares on Mar 16 at ~ $6.09 and an additional 16,003 shares on Mar 17 at ~ $5.85), materially increasing his stake — a visible management vote of confidence that can support the stock. Erik Ragatz SEC filing

Director Erik D. Ragatz completed sizable open?market purchases (100,000 shares on Mar 16 at ~ $6.09 and an additional 16,003 shares on Mar 17 at ~ $5.85), materially increasing his stake — a visible management vote of confidence that can support the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results showed revenue growth year?over?year but an EPS miss (reported $0.19 vs. $0.21 consensus). Management set FY2026 EPS guidance at $0.45–$0.55 — growth is intact but near?term profitability remains pressured. Earnings & guidance

Q4 results showed revenue growth year?over?year but an EPS miss (reported $0.19 vs. $0.21 consensus). Management set FY2026 EPS guidance at $0.45–$0.55 — growth is intact but near?term profitability remains pressured. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts have cut targets since the earnings print; consensus rating is weak and the average price target remains well above current levels — limiting near?term upside until fundamentals or sentiment improve. Analyst coverage

Analysts have cut targets since the earnings print; consensus rating is weak and the average price target remains well above current levels — limiting near?term upside until fundamentals or sentiment improve. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have announced or filed securities class actions covering the Aug 5, 2025–Mar 4, 2026 period (Robbins LLP, Faruqi & Faruqi, Block & Leviton, Kirby McInerney, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Pomerantz, Portnoy, etc.). Litigation risk raises the prospect of legal costs, management distraction and potential settlements — a significant near?term negative. Robbins LLP notice

Multiple law firms have announced or filed securities class actions covering the Aug 5, 2025–Mar 4, 2026 period (Robbins LLP, Faruqi & Faruqi, Block & Leviton, Kirby McInerney, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Pomerantz, Portnoy, etc.). Litigation risk raises the prospect of legal costs, management distraction and potential settlements — a significant near?term negative. Negative Sentiment: Two senior executives (EVPs Steven K. Wilson and Luke D. Thompson) sold modest stakes on Mar 16 (~4,721 and 3,425 shares at ~$6.06). Amounts are small relative to outstanding shares but such insider sales can add short?term selling pressure. Wilson SEC filing Thompson SEC filing

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

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Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) is a specialty discount retailer that offers consumers deeply discounted groceries by purchasing excess inventory, closeouts, and overstocks from manufacturers and distributors. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, the company operates two primary banners—Grocery Outlet and Fresh2Go—with a combined footprint of more than 400 stores. Its product assortment spans fresh produce, meat, dairy, bakery items, household staples, natural and organic offerings, and select specialty products, all sold at significant markdowns compared to conventional supermarkets.

The company’s unique buying model enables it to source inventory through opportunistic purchases of surplus freight, discontinued items, and closeout deals, which it then passes on as savings to its customers.

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