FNY Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,360 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 421,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,389,000 after buying an additional 129,500 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 427,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,680,000 after buying an additional 24,114 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 252.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 24,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 17,798 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at $391,000. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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British American Tobacco Stock Down 4.2%

NYSE BTI opened at $58.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.48. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $63.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.8349 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

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About British American Tobacco

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco plc (BTI) is a multinational tobacco manufacturer and nicotine products company headquartered in London. Founded in 1902 as a joint venture to commercialize tobacco products outside the United States, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest tobacco firms with a long history in manufacturing and global distribution of combustible tobacco products.

BAT’s core business remains the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products under a portfolio of well-known consumer brands, including Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Kent and Rothmans.

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