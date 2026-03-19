Analysts Set Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Target Price at $19.90

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.90.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Baxter International Stock Down 2.9%

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Baxter International in the second quarter worth $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter valued at $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $17.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.46. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $16.84 and a 52-week high of $34.55.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a positive return on equity of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Baxter International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.16%.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baxter International Inc is a global healthcare company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products, pharmaceutical therapies and biotechnology-based solutions. The company’s primary business activities are organized around renal care, medication delivery, acute therapies, pharmacy automation, surgical care and biotechnology. Baxter’s offerings are designed to support patient care in hospitals, dialysis centers, nursing homes and other healthcare facilities worldwide.

In the renal care segment, Baxter provides hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis systems, water treatment equipment and related disposables, including dialyzers, bloodlines and catheters.

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