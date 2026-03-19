CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Takes $669,000 Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 811 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000. Comfort Systems USA comprises 0.8% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FIX shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,611.00 price objective on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,573.67.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,369.74, for a total transaction of $6,163,830.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,703,260.90. The trade was a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 9,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.12, for a total value of $13,608,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 171,523 shares in the company, valued at $249,243,501.76. This trade represents a 5.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 37,288 shares of company stock worth $53,677,038 over the last ninety days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $1,425.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 1.63. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $276.44 and a 52 week high of $1,500.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,265.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,021.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $9.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $2.62. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 48.52%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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