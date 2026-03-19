Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.5714.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on Colliers International Group in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th.

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Colliers International Group Stock Down 2.0%

Institutional Trading of Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group stock opened at $105.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $98.97 and a 52-week high of $171.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,625,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,273,000 after buying an additional 652,744 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,906,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,076,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,274,000 after buying an additional 439,607 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 114,621.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,762,000 after acquiring an additional 343,865 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,799,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colliers International Group

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment management firm offering a full suite of solutions to occupiers, owners and investors. The company’s real estate services encompass brokerage and agency leasing, capital markets advisory, property and facility management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, workplace and corporate real estate solutions, and market research. Through these offerings, Colliers supports clients across the entire real estate life cycle, from site selection to asset disposition.

The firm operates through two principal segments: real estate services and investment management.

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