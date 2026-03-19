TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.75.

TFII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of TFI International in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on TFI International from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded TFI International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TFI International from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on TFI International from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

TFI International Trading Down 0.1%

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in TFI International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,029,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in TFI International by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 912,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,718,000 after purchasing an additional 93,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TFI International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,293,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in TFI International by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 441,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,862,000 after purchasing an additional 88,697 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in TFI International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 427,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFII opened at $100.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.60 and its 200-day moving average is $100.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. TFI International has a 12 month low of $72.02 and a 12 month high of $127.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.53.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. TFI International had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

TFI International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc (NYSE: TFII) is a leading North American transport and logistics company headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. The company operates through a network of subsidiaries that provide truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), specialized freight, package and courier, and logistics services. By integrating these operations, TFI delivers comprehensive end-to-end solutions, including long-haul and regional transportation, expedited delivery, warehousing, and cross-border freight movement.

Originally founded in 1957 as a regional trucking outfit in Cabano, Quebec, TFI International has expanded significantly through a disciplined acquisition strategy.

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