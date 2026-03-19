Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Makes New $703,000 Investment in Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3,182.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.3%

CNQ stock opened at $49.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $102.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $49.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.07.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 24.48%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 49.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. ATB Cormark Capital Markets downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) is a Calgary-based independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. Established in the early 1970s and publicly listed in Canada and the United States, the company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its asset base spans conventional and unconventional reservoirs and includes oil sands mining and in-situ thermal projects, midstream processing and upgrading capacity, and related field operations.

The company’s operations are concentrated in Western Canada, where it develops heavy crude, bitumen from oil sands and conventional light crude and natural gas resources.

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