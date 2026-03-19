Guidewire Software Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,297 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total transaction of $776,204.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 221,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,246,815.16. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,935 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total transaction of $317,069.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 66,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,824,755.46. The trade was a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,895 shares of company stock worth $5,201,172. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $202,405,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3,636.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 731,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,224,000 after buying an additional 711,893 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 240.0% during the second quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 850,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,132,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 405.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 538,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,743,000 after acquiring an additional 431,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,445,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,501,000 after acquiring an additional 405,850 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on GWRE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on GWRE

Guidewire Software Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $159.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.78. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 72.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.06. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $120.37 and a fifty-two week high of $272.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.40. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 14.11%.The company had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Guidewire Software News

Here are the key news stories impacting Guidewire Software this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong quarterly results — Guidewire reported $1.17 EPS vs. $0.77 expected and revenue of $359.1M (up ~24% year-over-year), showing solid top-line growth that supports earnings momentum.

Strong quarterly results — Guidewire reported $1.17 EPS vs. $0.77 expected and revenue of $359.1M (up ~24% year-over-year), showing solid top-line growth that supports earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Large share?repurchase authorization — the board approved a $500M buyback (about 3.1% of shares), which can reduce float and provide price support.

Large share?repurchase authorization — the board approved a $500M buyback (about 3.1% of shares), which can reduce float and provide price support. Positive Sentiment: AI growth narrative and analyst backing — coverage highlights AI-driven revenue opportunities and most analysts retain Buy ratings, keeping institutional interest and upside narratives alive. How The Guidewire (GWRE) Investment Story Is Shifting With AI Hopes And Multiple Compression

AI growth narrative and analyst backing — coverage highlights AI-driven revenue opportunities and most analysts retain Buy ratings, keeping institutional interest and upside narratives alive. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst target moves — several firms trimmed targets (some from $300?$250) while others raised theirs; consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with a ~ $250 average target, so analyst tone is broadly constructive but slightly cautious.

Mixed analyst target moves — several firms trimmed targets (some from $300?$250) while others raised theirs; consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with a ~ $250 average target, so analyst tone is broadly constructive but slightly cautious. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional activity is mixed — some funds have added positions recently, indicating continued institutional interest even as momentum cools.

Institutional activity is mixed — some funds have added positions recently, indicating continued institutional interest even as momentum cools. Negative Sentiment: Cluster of insider sales — multiple executives sold shares over March 16–17 (CEO Michael Rosenbaum, President John Mullen, CFO Jeffrey Cooper, CAO David Peterson and other insiders). The coordinated, sizable sales (totaling >$2M in reported transactions across those days) have likely amplified downward pressure on the stock. See one of the SEC filings for details: CEO Form 4

Cluster of insider sales — multiple executives sold shares over March 16–17 (CEO Michael Rosenbaum, President John Mullen, CFO Jeffrey Cooper, CAO David Peterson and other insiders). The coordinated, sizable sales (totaling >$2M in reported transactions across those days) have likely amplified downward pressure on the stock. See one of the SEC filings for details: Negative Sentiment: Momentum concerns — recent commentary and newsletters note GWRE lost some post?earnings momentum after a strong run, contributing to multiple compression and a weaker near-term technical setup. Guidewire (GWRE) Lost Some Momentum in Q4

About Guidewire Software

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Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company’s offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire’s core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

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