Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Acquires 13,025 Shares of Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 104.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,025 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 256.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 5,709.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Barclays upgraded Alliant Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.44.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $71.76 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $57.09 and a fifty-two week high of $73.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.33.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.11 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 18.57%.Alliant Energy’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.94%.

About Alliant Energy

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy’s core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

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