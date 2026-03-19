Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,441 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hurley Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 81.6% in the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 89 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:UNH opened at $284.03 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $606.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $299.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $257.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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