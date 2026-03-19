NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) EVP Sells $458,862.00 in Stock

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) EVP Nicole Daggs sold 4,934 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $458,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,165. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NextEra Energy Price Performance
Shares of NEE stock opened at $90.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $95.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.
NextEra Energy Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,343,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,176 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,272,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,781,790,000 after purchasing an additional 966,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,816,327,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,365,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,474,407,000 after buying an additional 1,136,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,281,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,387,347,000 after buying an additional 485,854 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.16.
NextEra Energy Company Profile
NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.
NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.
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