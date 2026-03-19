NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) EVP Sells $458,862.00 in Stock

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) EVP Nicole Daggs sold 4,934 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $458,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,165. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $90.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $95.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

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NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.68%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,343,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,176 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,272,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,781,790,000 after purchasing an additional 966,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,816,327,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,365,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,474,407,000 after buying an additional 1,136,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,281,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,387,347,000 after buying an additional 485,854 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.16.

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NextEra Energy Company Profile

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NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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