Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,854,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $386.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total transaction of $1,042,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 61,949 shares in the company, valued at $18,981,173.60. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $15,355,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 111,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,174,893.69. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 71,596 shares of company stock worth $22,067,932 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of JPM opened at $287.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $775.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $337.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The business had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.81 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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