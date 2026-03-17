Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR Shares Purchased by Maxi Investments CY Ltd

Maxi Investments CY Ltd raised its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 368.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,017 shares during the quarter. Shift4 Payments makes up about 0.5% of Maxi Investments CY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Maxi Investments CY Ltd’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 410.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 282.2% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, December 29th. Loop Capital set a $80.00 target price on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Shift4 Payments from $112.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Jared Isaacman acquired 159,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.15 per share, with a total value of $7,030,622.60. Following the purchase, the insider owned 1,321,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,331,289.05. This represents a 13.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 385,757 shares of company stock worth $17,666,153. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 3.0%

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $44.63 on Tuesday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.14.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 2.84%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company’s platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.

The company’s core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.

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