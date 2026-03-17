Maxi Investments CY Ltd Purchases 34,000 Shares of Elastic N.V. $ESTC

Maxi Investments CY Ltd increased its position in shares of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the quarter. Elastic makes up approximately 0.4% of Maxi Investments CY Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Maxi Investments CY Ltd’s holdings in Elastic were worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 75.6% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 391.2% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Elastic by 1,170.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Elastic from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Elastic from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Elastic from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

Elastic Stock Performance

NYSE ESTC opened at $53.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Elastic N.V. has a 1 year low of $49.90 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -66.83, a P/E/G ratio of 66.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $449.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.37 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Elastic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.540 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.550-0.570 EPS. Analysts predict that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 4,283 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $223,915.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 4,354,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,676,524.60. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 17,756 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $928,283.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 409,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,390,100.60. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 39,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,797 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V. operates as a search and analytics company, offering a suite of open source and subscription-based solutions for search, observability and security use cases. Its flagship product, Elasticsearch, enables fast and scalable full-text search and analytics across large volumes of structured and unstructured data. Complementary tools such as Kibana provide visualization capabilities, while Beats and Logstash serve as lightweight data shippers and data processing pipelines, respectively.

The company was founded in 2012 by Shay Banon, who serves as chief technology officer, and Steven Schuurman.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report).

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