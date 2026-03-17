Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Short Interest Up 28.3% in February

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,150,473 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the February 12th total of 4,015,675 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,654,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,654,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Progyny Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.01. Progyny has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.70.

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Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Progyny has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.450 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on PGNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a report on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Progyny from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $35.00 price target on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Progyny

Insider Activity at Progyny

In other Progyny news, EVP Allison Swartz sold 4,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $81,031.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 89,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,894.60. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,455 shares of company stock valued at $129,515 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progyny by 57.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 704,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 256,078 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 715.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 85,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 74,621 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter worth about $327,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Progyny by 33.1% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,656,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,649,000 after buying an additional 412,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,368,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

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Progyny, Inc is a New York-based fertility benefits management company that partners with employers and health plans to design and administer comprehensive family-building programs. The company’s digital health platform integrates clinical expertise, patient support tools and data analytics to help members navigate fertility treatments, from in vitro fertilization (IVF) and egg freezing to surrogacy and adoption. By focusing on outcomes-based care, Progyny aims to improve success rates while controlling costs for its clients.

The core of Progyny’s offering is its proprietary Smart Cycle® benefit, which bundles clinical, emotional and logistical support into a single package.

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