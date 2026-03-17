Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP Shares Sold by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,603 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. owned 0.25% of Medpace worth $35,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MEDP. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medpace by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,170,000 after purchasing an additional 404,226 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medpace during the second quarter worth about $66,597,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Medpace by 205.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,523,000 after acquiring an additional 211,411 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,569,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 319.2% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,302,000 after acquiring an additional 119,608 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Medpace Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $453.64 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.05 and a twelve month high of $628.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $520.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $539.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $708.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.53 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 118.82% and a net margin of 17.83%.Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MEDP shares. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $575.00 to $485.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $564.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Medpace from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $486.67.

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Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace’s core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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