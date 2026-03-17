Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Stock Holdings Raised by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,413,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,798,488 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.3% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 1.12% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $2,002,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,545,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,091,024,000 after buying an additional 5,747,233 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,447,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364,345 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 58,309,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,210 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 51,311,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 48,797,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,953,000 after acquiring an additional 549,899 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $65.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The firm has a market cap of $201.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.94.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

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