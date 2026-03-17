Mairs & Power Inc. Has $110.40 Million Position in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,194,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,011 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Entegris worth $110,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.7% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Entegris by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

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Entegris Price Performance

Shares of ENTG opened at $111.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 72.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $142.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Entegris had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $823.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Entegris has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 37,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,529,160. This represents a 13.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Linda Lagorga sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,544,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 33,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,350. This represents a 25.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,074 shares of company stock valued at $29,640,758. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENTG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho set a $150.00 target price on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $111.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Entegris

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris’s product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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