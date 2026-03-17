Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 19,957 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Mairs & Power Inc. decreased its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 19,957 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $56,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,425,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $14,808,730,000 after buying an additional 581,369 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,881,546 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,950,095,000 after buying an additional 146,586 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,897,335,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,122,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,701,435,000 after acquiring an additional 24,297 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in American Express by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,620,873 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,473,966,000 after acquiring an additional 133,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

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American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $298.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $342.37 and a 200 day moving average of $348.92. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $220.43 and a 52 week high of $387.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of ($17,139.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.91 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore set a $393.00 price objective on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Express from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of American Express from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.86.

Read Our Latest Report on American Express

Key Headlines Impacting American Express

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Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.58, for a total value of $5,348,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,608.10. This trade represents a 62.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 23,385 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.91, for a total value of $8,346,340.35. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,480.14. This represents a 75.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,944 shares of company stock valued at $26,114,366. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co?brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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