Marshall Investment Management LLC Invests $3.50 Million in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,000. CrowdStrike accounts for approximately 1.9% of Marshall Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,876,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,708,557,000 after purchasing an additional 445,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,804,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,917,000 after buying an additional 370,965 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 54,635.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,714,000 after buying an additional 4,285,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,638,365,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,775,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,834,000 after buying an additional 269,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

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CrowdStrike Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $423.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -572.75, a P/E/G ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $298.00 and a fifty-two week high of $566.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 28,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.01, for a total value of $11,916,577.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,054,902 shares in the company, valued at $848,695,075.02. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.78, for a total transaction of $5,498,758.58. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 342,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,399,015.90. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,024 shares of company stock valued at $40,424,241. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting CrowdStrike

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $610.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, December 29th. Capital One Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $600.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $600.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.26.

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About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

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