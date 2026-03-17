Maxi Investments CY Ltd Invests $1.37 Million in Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. $NNE

Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NNE. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Nano Nuclear Energy by 65.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,598,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,190,000 after buying an additional 1,030,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 40.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,777,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,547,000 after acquiring an additional 516,129 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 11,676.8% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,726,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,592 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,935,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,039,000 after acquiring an additional 20,899 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Activity at Nano Nuclear Energy

In other Nano Nuclear Energy news, major shareholder I Financial Ventures Group Llc sold 766,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $26,173,806.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,724,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,837,360. This trade represents a 8.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jiang Yu sold 766,661 shares of Nano Nuclear Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $26,173,806.54. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 8,724,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,837,360. This trade represents a 8.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,985,664 shares of company stock worth $125,727,253 over the last quarter. 32.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on NNE shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Texas Capital upgraded shares of Nano Nuclear Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nano Nuclear Energy

Nano Nuclear Energy Trading Down 3.8%

Nano Nuclear Energy stock opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 7.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.29. Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $60.87.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.19. Research analysts expect that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nano Nuclear Energy

(Free Report)

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

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