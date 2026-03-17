Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,720,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,509 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Mariner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $880,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,052,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 21,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $198.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $208.20.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

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