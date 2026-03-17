Maxi Investments CY Ltd Reduces Position in Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Maxi Investments CY Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 87.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 78.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Ferrari by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Ferrari by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period.

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Ferrari Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $334.39 on Tuesday. Ferrari N.V. has a 12-month low of $328.00 and a 12-month high of $519.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.34. The company has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a $3.615 dividend. This represents a yield of 99.0%. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $3.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.

RACE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf cut Ferrari to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $475.61.

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Key Stories Impacting Ferrari

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferrari this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ferrari reported progress on its €3.5 billion multi?year share buyback, continuing the first €250m tranche and disclosing purchases (roughly €130.6m invested and ~99,836 shares bought through March 13). The ongoing repurchase reduces float and supports EPS/share metrics, which is the main catalyst for the stock move. FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Ferrari reported progress on its €3.5 billion multi?year share buyback, continuing the first €250m tranche and disclosing purchases (roughly €130.6m invested and ~99,836 shares bought through March 13). The ongoing repurchase reduces float and supports EPS/share metrics, which is the main catalyst for the stock move. Positive Sentiment: Ferrari enjoyed strong on?track exposure at the Chinese Grand Prix (sprint success and high?profile podiums), boosting brand visibility and investor sentiment that demand for high?end product and halo marketing value remain intact. Motorsport success tends to support premium pricing and franchise strength. How gripping Ferrari battle is keeping F1 2026 alive amid Mercedes dominance

Ferrari enjoyed strong on?track exposure at the Chinese Grand Prix (sprint success and high?profile podiums), boosting brand visibility and investor sentiment that demand for high?end product and halo marketing value remain intact. Motorsport success tends to support premium pricing and franchise strength. Neutral Sentiment: An analytical comparison piece references Ferrari in a broader valuation/peer context (Adient vs Ferrari). Such coverage can inform investors but is unlikely to move the stock materially by itself. Adient (NYSE:ADNT) and Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Critical Comparison

An analytical comparison piece references Ferrari in a broader valuation/peer context (Adient vs Ferrari). Such coverage can inform investors but is unlikely to move the stock materially by itself. Negative Sentiment: Controversy around a car detail (described as a wing/“illegal” element in some press) that Ferrari removed after sprint?race talks with F1 chiefs introduces regulatory and reputational risk; intra?team on?track battles (Leclerc vs Hamilton and related criticism) raise short?term collision/penalty risk that could harm race results and brand messaging. These issues are creating mixed headlines and potential near?term volatility. Ferrari removes concerning detail from car after sprint race success at Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company’s core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

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