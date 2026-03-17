Members Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Members Trust Co reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 89.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478,042 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 0.4% of Members Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maripau Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 137,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,999,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock opened at $194.96 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $205.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.24. The company has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

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