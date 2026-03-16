KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. Analog Devices makes up approximately 0.0% of KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 121,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

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Analog Devices Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $306.07 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $363.20. The company has a market capitalization of $149.42 billion, a PE ratio of 55.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $320.42 and a 200-day moving average of $275.50.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.44%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.39, for a total value of $873,093.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 136,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,086,724.19. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $150,730.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,556.60. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,574 shares of company stock worth $14,565,113. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Analog Devices from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.96.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADI

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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