Kickstand Ventures LLC. Acquires 109,054 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCT

Kickstand Ventures LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 481,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,054 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 47,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

BSCT opened at $18.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.85. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $18.97.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.