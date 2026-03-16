Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 2,816 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,544,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $57,711,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,575 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,792,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,463,484,000 after buying an additional 193,288 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,034,939,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in Visa by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,067,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,769,936,000 after buying an additional 2,429,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,114,674 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,475,403,000 after acquiring an additional 530,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting Visa
Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Visa completed agentic?commerce pilots with Santander across five Latin American markets using Visa Intelligent Commerce (VIC), demonstrating a pathway to capture delegated shopping/commerce volume in high?growth LatAm markets. Santander and Visa Launch LatAm Agentic Payments Project
- Positive Sentiment: Visa expanded its stablecoin card program (Bridge/Stripe partnership) and broadened global issuance to 100+ countries, positioning Visa to keep crypto?native payment flows on its rails and capture new transaction volume. Visa’s Stablecoin Play Intensifies: Can it Future?Proof Its Network?
- Positive Sentiment: Product extensions for travel and cross?border payments (virtual travel card with Trip.com; Citcon integration for faster push payouts) broaden Visa’s addressable share of recovering international travel spend and merchant payout flows. Visa Expands Travel And Cross Border Payment Uses
- Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street pieces and forum transcripts (analyst comparisons vs. Mastercard and Wolfe Research presentation) are drawing attention to valuation and competitive positioning; these shape sentiment but don’t introduce new fundamental catalysts. Is It Worth Investing in Visa (V) Based on Wall Street’s Bullish Views?
- Negative Sentiment: Macro/consumer risk: reports show consumer borrowing growth slowed in January and many cardholders hit credit limits — a trend that could cap transaction volumes and fee income if consumer credit stress persists. After A Holiday Surge, Consumer Borrowing Slowed In January
- Negative Sentiment: An outside director disclosed a sale of 650 shares (modest size relative to Visa’s market cap), a signal some investors monitor for insider conviction even though the economic impact is limited. SEC Form 4 — Lloyd Carney sale
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Visa Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of V stock opened at $307.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.00 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The company has a market capitalization of $557.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $325.50 and its 200 day moving average is $335.91.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.14%.
About Visa
Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.
Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.
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