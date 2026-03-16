Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives $287.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifty-eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifty-three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $286.9286.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down from $315.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total value of $554,900.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,662,702. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,461,661.70. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 71,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,688,739 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $207.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.