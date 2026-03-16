Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives $287.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifty-eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifty-three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $286.9286.
AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down from $315.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Amazon.com
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com
Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:
- Positive Sentiment: AWS partners with Cerebras to speed AI inference, which could improve Bedrock performance, lower customer costs and help AWS compete vs. Nvidia — a potential long?term revenue/margin positive for Amazon’s cloud business. Cerebras Systems, Amazon strike deal to offer Cerebras AI chips on Amazon’s cloud
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon splits out a paid “Ultra” Prime Video tier and hikes the ad?free price — a direct, near?term revenue boost from higher subscription ARPU that supports monetization of Prime streaming. Amazon to hike price of ad-free Prime Video tier by $2 a month
- Positive Sentiment: Luxembourg court vacated a record €746M privacy fine and ordered a reassessment, removing a large regulatory overhang for Amazon in Europe. Win for Amazon as Luxembourg court scraps record $854 million privacy fine
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains constructive: analysts have reiterated buys and some raised price targets (e.g., Wolfe/Evercore), which can support the stock amid the pullback narrative. Amazon Is Rising While the Market Falls—Here’s Why
- Neutral Sentiment: Amazon is reportedly moving Prime Day earlier to late June — timing and promotional cadence can affect quarterly sales mix but is not a clear positive/negative until details and vendor economics are known. Amazon plans to move Prime Day event to June from July, Bloomberg News reports
- Negative Sentiment: Amazon closed a massive multi?tranche corporate debt offering to fund its AI/capex push — strong demand (reported ~4:1 bids) eases short?term funding risk but the large debt target and $200B+ capex plan keep investor concerns about near?term returns and balance?sheet risk elevated. Amazon Completes Massive Multi-Tranche Corporate Debt Offering
- Negative Sentiment: Legal/tax risk persists: Milan prosecutors have sought trial for Amazon’s European unit and four execs over alleged €1.2B tax evasion — an ongoing legal exposure that could concern investors. Exclusive: Italian prosecutors seek trial for Amazon, four execs over alleged $1.4 bln tax evasion
Amazon.com Stock Performance
AMZN stock opened at $207.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Amazon.com
- The $8,000 Gold Call Every Retirement Saver Needs to Read Right Now
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- America’s gold reserves are priced at $42. The real price is $6,000+.
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.