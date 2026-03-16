Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Crh Plc $CRH

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 97.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,292 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $9,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRH. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CRH by 3.0% during the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in CRH by 34.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 2.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of CRH opened at $99.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.94 and its 200 day moving average is $118.90. Crh Plc has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $131.55. The company has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33.

CRH Increases Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.68). CRH had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.02%.The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 28.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRH. DA Davidson set a $120.00 target price on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CRH from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CRH from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Read Our Latest Report on CRH

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH’s core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.