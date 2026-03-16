Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. $BEN

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,430 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,230 shares during the period. Franklin Resources accounts for approximately 3.9% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $17,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,065,908 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $232,833,000 after buying an additional 553,184 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 3,242,470 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $74,998,000 after acquiring an additional 53,741 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $77,192,000 after acquiring an additional 80,146 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,843,849 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $67,826,000 after acquiring an additional 407,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,618,000. 47.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $25.89.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of BEN opened at $24.15 on Monday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $28.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.41.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc, doing business as Franklin Templeton, is a global investment management organization that offers a wide range of asset management solutions to institutional and individual investors. The firm’s core focus is on delivering active portfolio management across equities, fixed income, multi-asset strategies and alternative investments. Franklin Templeton’s product lineup includes mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, separately managed accounts and sub-advisory services designed to meet varying risk-return objectives and income needs.

Founded in 1947 by Rupert H.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.