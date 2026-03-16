Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $9.34 Million Stake in Repligen Corporation $RGEN

Granahan Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 65,175 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Repligen worth $9,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Repligen by 3,850.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 16.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after purchasing an additional 20,375 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 4.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth $1,435,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Repligen

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $44,275.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 91,821 shares in the company, valued at $14,783,181. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on RGEN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Repligen from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Repligen from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.58.

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Repligen Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $114.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. Repligen Corporation has a 1 year low of $102.96 and a 1 year high of $175.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Repligen had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $197.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Repligen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.010 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

About Repligen

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen’s offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company’s core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

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