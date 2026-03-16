The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,402 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,218 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $46,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 8,586 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,202 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

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Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $99.29 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.75 and a 200-day moving average of $110.29. The company has a market capitalization of $175.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Walt Disney from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.80.

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About Walt Disney

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The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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